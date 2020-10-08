Gold Price Today 8th October 2020: A big change is being seen in the price of gold and silver today. Today i.e. on October 8, 24-carat gold opened at Rs 50,357 per rupee, costing Rs 70 per 10 gram in bullion markets across the country. On the other hand, silver rate is being recorded today at Rs 1042 per kg. Now the spot price of silver has reached Rs 59914 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 8 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows…

Metal 8 October Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate of 7 October (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50357 50287 70 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50155 50086 69 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46127 46063 64 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37768 37715 53 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29459 29418 41 Silver 999 59914 Rs / Kg 58872 Rs / Kg 1042 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.