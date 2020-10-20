Gold Price Today 20th October 2020: Both gold and silver have become cheaper in bullion markets today. Today i.e. on 20 October, 24-carat gold opened at Rs 50813 level in the bullion markets across the country, falling by Rs 210 per 10 grams. At the same time, the spot price of silver is also falling by Rs 918. Silver has come down to Rs 61622 per kg today.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 20 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal 20 October Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate of 19 October (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50813 51023 -210 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50610 50819 -209 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46545 46737 -192 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38110 38267 -157 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29726 29848 -122 Silver 999 61622 Rs / Kg 62540 Rs / Kg -918 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country by taking a current rate. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.