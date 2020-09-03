Gold was weak in futures market yesterday Due to weak spot demand, traders cut their deals, due to which gold fell 0.45 per cent to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in the futures market on Wednesday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the delivery gold contract fell by Rs 232, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in October. It traded for 14,498 lots. Gold rose 0.51 percent to $ 1,968.90 an ounce in the international market, New York.

Gold had lost more than Rs 614 in the bullion market On Wednesday, gold fell by Rs 614 to Rs 52,314 per 10 grams in Delhi Bullion Market due to softness at the international level. HDFC Securities gave information about this. In the previous session, gold was Rs 52,928 per 10 grams. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi decreased by Rs. 614”. In the international market, gold was $ 1,963 an ounce. He said, “Gold lost its previous gains after improvement in manufacturing activity in the US and China.” Reliance Securities senior research analyst Shriram Iyer said, “Sensing the trend in the overseas market, domestic prices on Wednesday Afternoon correction.

Gold became a boon during the Corona era Gold is a useful asset in deep crisis, in the current difficult global conditions this assumption is once again being proved right. Between the Kovid-19 epidemic and the geopolitical crisis, gold is again setting a record and has proved to be a better investment option for investors than other assets. Analysts believe that gold will remain high for at least one-and-a-half years amid fluctuations. Vimal Goyal, president of the Delhi Bullion and Jewelers Welfare Association, believes that gold will remain at a high level for at least a year. He says that gold is a ‘boon’ for investors at this time of crisis. Goyal believes that around Diwali, gold may rise by 10 to 15 percent.

The glow of gold has always increased in times of trouble! Gold has always shone brightly in times of trouble. In 1979, many wars took place and gold had jumped about 120 percent that year. More recently, in 2014, the threat of the US was looming over Syria, even then gold prices started touching the sky. However, it later returned to its old standard. Gold prices rose even when US tensions with Iran increased or when there was a Sino-US trade war.

Gold imports down by 81 percent The country’s gold imports declined by 81.22 percent to $ 2.47 billion or Rs 18,590 crore in the April-July period of the current financial year. Gold imports affect the country’s current account deficit (CAD). According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the demand for gold has come down considerably in the midst of the Kovid-16 epidemic, which has reduced imports. In the same period of last fiscal year 2019-20, gold imports stood at $ 13.16 billion or Rs 91,440 crore. Similarly, silver imports also fell by 56.5 percent to $ 68.53 million or Rs 5,185 crore in the first four months of the current financial year. The decrease in gold and silver imports has helped in reducing the country’s trade deficit.

Gold Rate, which closed at Rs 50,821 per 10 grams after a heavy fall yesterday, opened today with a slight increase in gold price. Please tell that yesterday, gold in futures market slipped more than 230 rupees and in bullion market gold more than 600 rupees. Today gold rose by Rs 143 (Gold Price Today) to open at Rs 50,964 per 10 gram level. However, gold prices fell in early trade. In early trade itself, gold also touched a minimum level of Rs 50,851.