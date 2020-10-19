Gold Price Today 19th October 2020: Today, there is a big change in the gold-silver rate in bullion markets. Today i.e. on October 19, 24-carat gold opened at Rs 51039 level with a rise of Rs 134 per 10 gram in bullion markets across the country. At the same time, silver rose by Rs 1,922. Right now the silver rate in the bullion market is running at Rs 62081.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 19 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

16 October Latest Rate

Metal Rate of 19 October (Rs / 10g) Rate of 16 October (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51039 50905 134 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50835 50701 134 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46752 46629 123 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38279 38179 100 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29858 29638 220 Silver 999 62081 Rs / Kg 60159 Rs / Kg 1,922 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country by taking a current rate. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.

