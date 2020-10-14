Gold Price Today 14th October 2020: Today, gold prices have dropped for the second consecutive day. On 14 October, the price of 24 carat 10 grams of gold in the bullion markets across the country became cheaper by Rs 530 and opened at Rs 50,617. At the same time, silver declined by Rs 1,874. Silver’s spot price opened at Rs 60,314. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 14 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal Rate of 14 October (Rs / 10g) October 13 Final Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50617 51147 -530 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50414 50942 -528 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46365 46851 -486 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37963 38360 -397 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29611 29921 -310 Silver 999 60314 Rs / Kg 62188 Rs / Kg -1,874

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.

