Gold Price Today 13th October 2020: Today, on 13 October, the price of 24 carat gold has fallen by Rs 122 in bullion markets across the country. 10 grams of gold became cheaper by Rs 122 today and opened at Rs 51,034 but by evening it closed at Rs 51,147. At the same time, silver declined by Rs 1,000. Silver spot prices opened at Rs 62,628 and closed at Rs 62,188 in the evening. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 13 October 2020, gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows .. .

Metal October 13 Final Rate (Rs / 10g) 13 October morning rate (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51147 51034 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50942 50830 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46851 46747 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38360 38276 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29921 29926 Silver 999 62188 Rs / Kg 62628 Rs / Kg

Gold becomes cheaper in Delhi bullion market

Gold fell by Rs 133 to Rs 51,989 per 10 gram in the bullion market on Tuesday amid a weak global trend. It declined after three sessions. In the previous trading session, gold had closed at Rs 52,122 per 10 grams.

Silver fell by Rs 875 to Rs 63,860 per kg. The previous day’s closing price was Rs 64,735. In the international market, gold was soft at $ 1,919 an ounce and silver was almost at the previous level at $ 24.89 an ounce. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold remained under pressure due to the improvement in the dollar and the strengthening of the stock market in anticipation of the US stimulus package.

Metal October 13 Final Rate (Rs / 10g) October 12 Final Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51034 51156 -122 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50830 50951 -121 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46747 46859 -112 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38276 38367 -91 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29855 29926 -71 Silver 999 62628 Rs / Kg 63628 Rs / Kg -1000

Also read: Modi government will give special festival advance to government employees, these benefits will be available with Rs 10,000

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.

Modi government selling cheap gold at Rs 715 per 10 gram from market