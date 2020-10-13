Sleep was open in the morning as well After a day’s fast, gold is again seen falling. Gold for December delivery opened today at Rs 237 on MCX. It closed at Rs 51107 per 10 grams on Monday and opened at Rs 50870 today. It touched a low of Rs 50766 and a high of Rs 50870 in early trade itself. At 10 in the morning it was trading at Rs 50811 with a fall of Rs 296.

Bullion market was seen fast on Monday On Monday, gold rose by Rs 240 to Rs 52,073 per 10 grams in the Delhi Bullion Market due to the weakening of the rupee against the dollar. HDFC Securities gave this information. Gold had closed at Rs 51,833 per 10 grams in the previous day’s trade. Silver also rose by Rs 786 to Rs 64,927 per kg, against Rs 64,141 per kg in the previous trading session.

Will Sona return to the pre-Corona period? Due to the Corona virus, there was a sharp decline in the stock market. With the passage of time, the stock market is constantly recovering from that sharp decline. Most of the stock markets around the world are recovering from the fall due to Corona, while on the other hand, gold (today gold price) has returned to touch its all-time high. There are fluctuations in gold prices in the coming days. Now the question arises whether gold will also return to the pre-corona period, because the trend has been seen that if the stock market is strong then gold is weak and vice versa. So will gold still be cheaper, because the Sensex was close to 41 thousand in January, then the price of gold was also close to 41 thousand.

What is the decline in gold and silver? Last month, on August 7, gold touched an all-time high in the futures market and the price per 10 grams rose to Rs 56,200. Today, gold has reached the level of 51 thousand rupees per 10 grams. That is, since then gold has fallen by more than Rs 5000. Investors are also looking at this decline in gold with the rise of the stock market.

If the experts believe that the fluctuation will continue Navneet Damani, vice-president of commodity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, says that gold has fallen from a height of Rs 50 thousand, while silver has come in the range of Rs 60 thousand. They believe that fluctuations may continue in the coming days as well. Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Capital, believes that the Stimulus package acted as a steroid for the stock markets. This has led to a boom in the stock market, but it cannot be called natural.

Will gold be cheaper or expensive? A major reason for the fall in gold is the strengthening of the rupee in the last 2 months. Now the rupee has strengthened to Rs 73-74 per dollar, which weakened to Rs 76-77 per dollar a few months ago. If the dollar strengthens again, gold will be strengthened again in the long term and the dollar is going to be strong again. That is, gold can reach 60-70 thousand rupees per 10 grams by next year.

A Look at the Comparison of Gold and Sensex On February 24, 2020, gold was at Rs 41 thousand per 10 grams, while the Sensex was at 40,363. By May 15, gold reached above 47 thousand, while the Sensex fell to near 27,500. During the Corona period, on August 7, gold touched an all-time high of Rs 56,254 per 10 grams, while the Sensex also recovered to a level of 37,600. As of September 30, gold has fallen to near 50,400, while the Sensex is still in the range of 38 thousand.

This time there will be less demand during festive season Generally, the demand for gold increases considerably during October – November. The reason for this is the arrival of the festive season. Gold always shines close to Diwali, but due to Corona this time people are facing financial crisis, which has a direct impact on the demand for gold. A Mumbai gold dealer says that this time the demand is expected to be less even during the festive season, as prices have gone up significantly.

Gold became a boon during the Corona era Gold is a useful asset in deep crisis, in the current difficult global conditions, this assumption is once again being proved right. Between the Kovid-19 epidemic and the geopolitical crisis, gold is again setting a record and has proved to be a better investment option for investors than other assets. Analysts believe that gold will remain high for at least one-and-a-half years amid fluctuations. Vimal Goyal, president of the Delhi Bullion and Jewelers Welfare Association, believes that gold will remain at a high level for at least a year. He says that gold is a ‘boon’ for investors at this time of crisis. Goyal believes that around Diwali, gold may rise by 10 to 15 percent.

The glow of gold has always increased in times of trouble! Gold has always shone brightly in times of trouble. There were many wars in 1979 and gold had jumped about 120 percent that year. Most recently, in 2014, even though the threat of America was looming over Syria, the price of gold had started touching the sky. However, it later reverted to its old standard. Gold prices rose even when US tensions with Iran increased or when there was a Sino-US trade war.

Gold fell by Rs 133 to Rs 51,989 per 10 gram in the bullion market on Tuesday amid a weak global trend. It declined after three sessions. In the previous trading session, gold had closed at Rs 52,122 per 10 grams. Silver fell by Rs 875 to Rs 63,860 per kg. The previous day’s closing price was Rs 64,735. In the international market, gold was soft at $ 1,919 an ounce and silver was almost at the previous level at $ 24.89 an ounce. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold remained under pressure due to the improvement in the dollar and the strengthening of the stock market in anticipation of the US stimulus package.”