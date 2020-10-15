Gold Price Today 15th October 2020: Gold and silver have started becoming cheaper before Diwali. Spot prices of gold are falling for the third consecutive day. Today i.e. on 15 October, 24-carat gold opened at a level of Rs 50603 with a slight drop of Rs 24 per 10 grams in bullion markets across the country. At the same time, the spot price of silver has also declined by Rs 157. Silver is being sold today at the rate of Rs 60573 per kg.

Gold can come at this rate till Diwali

Gold prices continue to decline internationally due to the strengthening of the US dollar. It is also impacting the domestic market. According to market experts, gold prices may rise again around Diwali. With the improvement in demand, gold can again touch the level of Rs 52000. At the same time it is possible that by the end of this year, gold will touch the level of 56000 again. However, it is also possible that gold prices may come to around 47000-48000.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 15 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows…

Metal Rate of 15 October (Rs / 10g) Rate of 14 October (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50603 50627 -24 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50400 50424 -24 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46352 46374 -22 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37952 37970 -18 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29603 29617 -14 Silver 999 60573 Rs / Kg 60730 Rs / Kg -157 Rs / Kg

Gold falls by about Rs 800 in three days

On Wednesday, gold prices fell by Rs 631 to close at Rs 51,367 per 10 grams in Delhi Sarafa Bazar. Silver also fell by Rs 1,681 to Rs 62,158 per kg. The previous day’s closing price was Rs 63,839. On Tuesday, gold fell by Rs 133 to Rs 51,989 per 10 grams. It declined after three sessions. If you look at the IBJ data, on 7 August 2020, the price of gold reached an all-time high of 56254 in the market and silver touched Rs 76008 per kg on the same day. Since then, gold has become cheaper by Rs 5651 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 15435 per kg.

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.