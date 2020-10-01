Gold Price Today 1st October 2020: On the first day of October, there is a change in the rate of gold and silver. On October 1, 24-carat gold opened at Rs. 50501 with a slight increase of Rs. 59 per 10 grams in bullion markets across the country. On the other hand, the rate of silver is being recorded today at Rs 489 per kg. The spot price of silver has come down to 58485. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 1 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal Rate of 1 October (Rs / 10g) 30 September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50501 50442 59 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50299 50240 59 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46259 46205 54 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37876 37832 44 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29543 29509 34 Silver 999 59485 Rs / Kg 59974 Rs / Kg -489 Rs / Kg

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country by taking a current rate. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.

Invest carefully in gold

There has been a sharp fluctuation in the price of gold in recent times. The price of 24 carat gold has come down from 56 thousand rupees to 51 thousand rupees per 10 grams. Anuj Gupta, Vice President (Commodity & Commodity), Agent Broking, says the price of gold is determined by demand, dollar price and international political-economic developments. Currently, corona remains a major cause. He said that if the vaccine is ready then there is a possibility of a sharp fall in the price of gold. While it is expected to increase its prices on delay. In such a situation, investors need to invest with better caution.