Gold Price Today 21st September 2020: There is a slight decline in the spot price of gold in bullion markets today. While silver has become cheaper at Rs 895. This morning the price of 24 carat gold opened below Rs 8 per 10 grams as compared to Friday. The spot price of gold has now come to Rs 51612. On the other hand, silver has come down to Rs 65010 after weakening by Rs 895 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 21 September 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal 21 September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate of 18 September (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51612 51620 -8 Gold 995 (23 carat) 51405 51413 -8 Gold 916 (22 carat) 47277 47284 -7 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38709 38715 -6 Gold 585 (14 carat) 30193 30198 -5 Silver 999 65010 Rs / Kg 65905 Rs / Kg -895

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to Rajesh Khosla, media in-charge of India Bullion and Jewelers Association Delhi, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country. Khosla says that the current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.