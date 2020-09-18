Gold Price Today 18th September 2020: The fall in the gold-silver rate came to an end today. Today, there is a slight rise in the price of gold and silver in bullion markets across the country. This morning the price of 24 carat gold opened higher by Rs 25 per 10 grams than Thursday. The spot price of gold has now reached Rs 51536. On the other hand, silver has risen by Rs 581 per kg to Rs 65799. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 18 September 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal Rate of 18 September (Rs / 10g) 17 September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51536 51511 25 Gold 995 (23 carat) 51330 51305 25 Gold 916 (22 carat) 47207 47184 23 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38652 38633 19 Gold 585 (14 carat) 30149 30134 15 Silver 999 65799 Rs / Kg 65218 Rs / Kg 581 Rs / Kg

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to Rajesh Khosla, media in-charge of India Bullion and Jewelers Association Delhi, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country. Khosla says that the current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.