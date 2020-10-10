Gold has become cheaper by Rs 5376 per 10 grams so far from its all-time high. At the same time, silver has also become cheaper by Rs 140902 per kg from its highest level this year, according to the closing price on 9 October in the bullion market. If we talk about this month, before the festive season, the brightness of gold-silver has started intensifying. So far in October, the spot price of gold has gone up by Rs 436. On the other hand, if we talk about the spot price of silver, then it is on the path of strength once again. The silver rate has increased to Rs 1132 per kg in October.

So where will gold reach Diwali

Ajay Kedia of Kedia Capitals says that if you want to invest in gold, then wait for a correction in the market. You can shop in gold when profit booking dominates in gold. In the year 2020, the price of gold can remain around Rs 53,000 per 10 grams.

Gold and silver up 25% over last year

If you compare the rate of gold and silver between October 10 and October 9, 2020 last year, there will be a big change. Gold price of Rs 999 was Rs 38488 per 10 grams on 10 October 2019 in Sarafa Bazar, which has reached Rs 50878 on 9 October 2020. That is, the rate of gold has increased by Rs 12390 in a year. Gold has given around 25 percent returns in this one year.

Gold was Rs 38488 per 10g on 10 October 2019

Metal 9 October 2020 (Rs / 10g) 10 October 2019 (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50878 38488 12390 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50674 38334 12340 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46604 35255 11349 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38159 28866 9293 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29764 22515 7249 Silver 999 61106 Rs / Kg 45515 Rs / Kg 15591 Rs / Kg

Source: IBJA

On the other hand, if we talk about silver, then its premium has increased by Rs 15591 per kg in last one year. Silver was Rs 45515 per kg on 10 October 2019 and today it has risen 25 per cent to Rs 61106.

Why is gold getting expensive

The main reason for the rise in the gold-silver rate is the weakening of the dollar, the Corona vaccine not yet coming to market, uncertainty in spite of the rise in the stock markets and political turmoil in many parts of the world. Also, the biggest reason is the reduction in policy rates by central banks around the world, indicating that the economy is in deep recession and gold is known as an alternative to safe investment.

At the same time, amidst the uncertainty in the stock market, the trend of investors has also increased in gold, due to which the demand has strengthened. Heavy buying by Gold ETFs is a direct indication of this. If you talk about the rise in gold on this Friday, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “24-carat gold in Delhi spot market rose by Rs 236 due to rise in international gold prices. In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,910 an ounce and silver was up sharply at $ 24.27 an ounce. Patel said gold was weakening due to uncertainty over the US stimulus package and increased concerns about the US economy. Has strengthened.

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 09 October 2020 50878 61106 08 October 2020 50369 60334 07 October 2020 50287 58872 06 October 2020 51044 61112 05 October 2020 50498 60111 01 October 2020 50413 59264 30 September 2020 50442 59974

Source: IBJA

Invest carefully

There has been a sharp fluctuation in the price of gold in recent times. The price of gold has fallen from Rs 56 thousand to Rs 51000 per 10 gram level. Experts say that the price of gold is determined by demand, dollar price and international political-economic developments. Currently, corona remains a major cause. If the vaccine is ready, then there is a possibility of a sharp fall in the price of gold, while its price is expected to increase on delay. In such a situation, investors need to invest with better caution.