There was a slight sluggishness in December in the spot price of gold and silver. In the last week (December 18-24), the price of gold has fallen by only Rs 113 per 10 grams. On Thursday, gold had closed at Rs 49995 at Sarafa Bazar and on December 18 it was at Rs 50194. If compared to the all-time high rate of gold at Rs 56254 per 10 grams, it has become cheaper by Rs 6259 so far. At the same time, if you talk about silver, then it has become cheaper by Rs 83 per kg last week. Silver had closed at Rs 66431 on Thursday. Silver touched a high of Rs 76008 per kg this year. Since then, it has become cheaper up to Rs 9577 per kg.

The record was made in August

Gold spot opened at 56254 on August 7, 2020 in bullion markets across the country. It was an all-time high. After this, it closed at a level of Rs 56126 per 10 grams after a slight decline in the evening. As far as silver is concerned, on this day it opened at a rate of Rs 76008 per kg and closed at Rs 75013. The price of silver on MCX jumped to a record Rs 73,600 per kg on 25 April 2011, while the silver price in the spot market reached Rs 77,000 per kg in 2011. Gold price on March 16, 2020 was Rs 38,400 per 10 grams.

Fluctuations may continue

Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said these may continue to fluctuate in the coming times. Ajay Kedia, director and research head of Kedia Capital, says that in 2007, gold was around 9 thousand rupees per ten grams, which in 2016 reached 31 thousand rupees per ten grams. That is, more than three times increase in nine years. When interest rates fall, then investment in gold increases. If the dollar increases, gold prices will increase more in the long term. That is, gold can reach 60 to 70 thousand rupees per ten grams by next year.

Gold and silver movement was like this from 14 to 24 December

Date and day Morning Rate of Gold (Rs / 10g) Evening Rate of Gold (Rs / 10g) Morning Rate of Silver (Rs / kg) Evening Rate of Silver (Rs / kg) 24 Dec 2020 (Thursday) 50043 49995 66340 66431 23 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) 49940 49851 65576 65735 22 Dec 2020 (Tuesday) 50210 50139 67353 67114 21 Dec 2020 (Monday) 50775 50308 69785 67192 18 Dec 2020 (Friday) 50194 50108 66526 66519 17 Dec 2020 (Thursday) 49812 50007 66191 66469 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) 49526 49770 64265 65543 15 Dec 2020 (Tuesday) 49230 49296 62913 63170 14 Dec 2020 (Monday) 49040 48859 62324 62600

Source: IBJA