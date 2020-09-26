Gold has become cheaper by Rs 6508 per 10 grams so far from its all-time high. On the other hand, silver has lost Rs 18531 from its peak of August 7. On August 7, gold opened at 56254 in the bullion markets. It was at its peak, while silver reached Rs 76008 per kg. If we talk about the last five days, the spot price of gold has fallen by Rs 1774 per 10 grams, while silver has fallen by Rs 8428 per kg.

Gold has lost Rs 1400 so far in September

So far, gold has lost Rs 1400 per 10 gram in September. During this time there is a big attack on silver. Silver has become cheaper by Rs 8457 per kg. In the first week of September, the rate of silver fell by Rs 3956 per kg, while the brightness of gold Rs 469 per 10 grams faded. In the second week, the brightness of gold and silver increased slightly and the spot price of bullion market gold went up by Rs 423. Silver also gained Rs 407 during this period. Gold and silver shone once again in the third week. Gold strengthened by Rs 226 and silver by Rs 682, but in the fourth week, the strength of the dollar faded the gold-silver luster. Between 21 and 25 September, where gold became cheaper by Rs 1774, silver fell by Rs 8428.

This is how gold and silver move from 21 to 25 September

The date Morning rate of sleep (Rs / 10g) Evening bed rate (Rs / 10g) Morning rate of silver (Rs / kg) Silver evening rate (Rs / kg) 25 September 2020 50136 49846 58843 57477 24 September 2020 49810 49822 56250 56471 23 September 2020 50222 50327 58217 58908 22 September 2020 50638 50683 59915 59959 21 September 2020 51612 51341 65010 64141 07 August 2020 56254 56126 76008 75013

Fluctuations may continue

Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that in recent times, gold has fallen from a high in the range of Rs 50,000, while silver has come in the range of Rs 60,000. He said that these fluctuations may continue in the coming times.

All records were broken in August

Gold spot opened at 56254 on August 7, 2020 in bullion markets across the country. It was an all-time high. After this, it closed at a level of Rs 56126 per 10 grams after a slight decline in the evening. As far as silver is concerned, on this day it opened at a rate of Rs 76008 per kg and closed at Rs 75013. Let us tell you that the price of silver on MCX jumped to a record Rs 73,600 per kg on 25 April 2011, while the silver price in the spot market reached Rs 77,000 per kg in 2011. The price of gold on March 16, 2020 was Rs 38,400 per 10 grams.