Gold Price Today 5th January 2021: Today, on January 5, gold and silver prices rose in the bullion market across the country. The price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 175 to open at Rs 51367. While silver became expensive by Rs 10 and opened at Rs 69012 per kg. Explain that the rate released by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association and the price of your city can vary from 500 to 1000 rupees.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on January 4, 2021, the gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows…

Final rate for 1 January 2021

Metal 5 January rate January 4 rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 51367 51192 175 Gold 995 (23 carat) 51161 50987 174 Gold 916 (22 carat) 47052 46892 160 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38525 38394 131 Gold 585 (14 carat) 30050 29947 103 Silver 999 69012 69002 Rs / Kg 10 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.

Gold will shine more in the long term

Anuj Gupta, deputy vice president (commodity and currency), Angel Broking, says that gold prices are falling globally due to positive news about the Corona vaccine. Despite this, given the current low level, gold can reach 57 thousand to 60 thousand rupees per 10 grams in the next one year. He says that investing in gold in the long term is a profitable deal. However, they also say that one should do a full investigation before investing. Experts say that apart from improving the global economy and easing tensions in the US-China, the stock trend has also increased. While the trend on gold has reduced. In such a situation, there is no expectation of a sharp jump in gold in the near future.