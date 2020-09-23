Gold Price Today 23rd September 2020: Bullion markets are seeing a decline in gold and silver prices for the third consecutive day. Today, on Wednesday, 24-carat gold opened below Rs 461 per 10 grams in bullion markets across the country. At the same time, the rate of silver was recorded at Rs 1742. The spot price of gold has come to Rs 50222 per 10 grams. Silver has come down to Rs 58217 per kg. In the last three days, the price of gold has fallen by Rs 1398 per 10 grams, while silver has become cheaper by Rs 7688 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 23 September 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal 23 September rate (Rs / 10g) 22nd September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50222 50683 -461 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50021 50480 -459 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46003 46426 -423 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37667 38012 -345 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29380 29650 -270 Silver 999 58217 Rs / Kg 59959 Rs / Kg -1742 Rs / Kg

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. Khosla says that the current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.