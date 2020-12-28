Gold Price Today 28th December 2020: There is a big change in the price of gold and silver in bullion markets today. The spot price of gold has once again come to Rs 50246 per 10. On Monday, spot prices of 24 carat gold opened at Rs 251 per 10 grams at Rs 50246 in bullion markets across the country. While silver became expensive by Rs 1671 and opened at Rs 68102 per kg. At the same time, 22 carat gold has also risen by Rs 230 to Rs 46025. Explain that the rate released by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association and the price of your city can vary from 500 to 1000 rupees.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 18 December 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows…

Metal 28th December rate (Rs / 10g) 24 December rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50246 49995 251 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50045 49795 250 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46025 45795 230 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37685 37496 189 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29394 29247 147 Silver 999 68102 Rs / Kg 66431 Rs / Kg 1671 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.