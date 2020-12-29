Gold Price Today 29th December 2020: Gold and silver prices fell today in bullion markets. The spot price of gold once again came down to Rs 50,000 per 10 grams. The spot price of 24 carat gold fell by Rs 152 per 10 grams to Rs 49,985 in the bullion markets across the country on Tuesday. While silver became cheaper by Rs 601 and opened at Rs 67,141 per kg.

Modi government is giving opportunity to buy cheap gold from today, next year may be beyond 60000

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 29 December 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal Rate of 29 December (Rs / 10g) 28th December rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 49985 50137 -152 Gold 995 (23 carat) 49785 49936 -151 Gold 916 (22 carat) 45786 45925 -139 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37489 37603 -114 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29241 29330 -89 Silver 999 67141 67742 Rs / Kg -601 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.