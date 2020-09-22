Gold Price Today 22nd September 2020: Bullion markets are seeing a tremendous decline in the price of gold and silver. Today, on Tuesday, 24-carat gold opened with a fall of Rs 703 per 10 grams in bullion markets across the country. On the other hand, silver has fallen today. The spot price of silver has fallen by Rs 4226 per kg to Rs 59915 today. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 21 September 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal 22nd September rate (Rs / 10g) 21 September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50638 51341 -703 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50435 51135 -700 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46384 47028 -644 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37979 38506 -527 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29623 30034 -411 Silver 999 59915 Rs / Kg 64141 Rs / Kg -4226 Rs / Kg

On Monday, the prices of gold and silver again fell sharply on Monday night. Due to the strengthening of the US dollar, the price of gold has fallen by more than 3 percent internationally to a one-month low. Comax gold fell below $ 1900 an ounce.

The rates issued by IBJA are universally accepted

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to Rajesh Khosla, media in-charge of India Bullion and Jewelers Association Delhi, ibja shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centers across the country. Khosla says that the current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places but there is a slight difference in their prices.