Gold Price Today 9th October 2020: Before the festive season, gold-silver luster has started intensifying. Gold prices rose for the second consecutive day. Today i.e. on 9 October, 24-carat gold in the bullion markets across the country became expensive by Rs 349 per 10 grams and opened at Rs 50357 and closed at Rs 50878 by climbing Rs 509. On the other hand, the rate of silver rose by Rs 772 per kg today. The spot price of silver (average) has reached Rs. 61106 per kg.

Delhi bullion market is also moving fast

In the bullion market on Friday, gold rose by Rs 236 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram in the international markets. Giving this information, HDFC Securities said that in the previous day’s trade, gold had closed at Rs 51,322 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 376 to Rs 62,775 per kg, against Rs 62,399 per kg in the previous trading session.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Due to the rise in international gold prices, 24-carat gold rose by Rs 236 in the Delhi spot market. In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,910 an ounce and silver was up sharply at $ 24.27 an ounce. Patel said gold was weakening due to uncertainty over the US stimulus package and increased concerns about the US economy. Has strengthened.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 9 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country remained as follows…

Gold and silver closed at this rate on 9 October

Metal Rate of 9 October (Rs / 10g) 8 October Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50878 50369 509 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50674 50167 507 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46604 46138 466 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38159 37777 382 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29764 29466 298 Silver 999 61106 Rs / Kg 60334 Rs / Kg 772 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold-silver or, say, the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.

Morning quote

Metal Rate of 9 October (Rs / 10g) 8 October Rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50718 50369 349 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50515 50167 348 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46458 46138 320 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38039 37777 262 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29670 29466 204 Silver 999 60685 Rs / Kg 60334 Rs / Kg 351 Rs / Kg

Gold futures prices also rise

Due to strong spot demand, speculators bought fresh deals, as gold in the futures market rose by Rs 525 to Rs 50,700 per 10 grams on Friday. In December, gold contracts for delivery in MCX rose by Rs 525, or 1.05 per cent to Rs 50,700 per 10 grams. It traded for 15,556 lots. Market analysts said that fresh buying by traders led to rise in gold prices. In New York, gold rose 1.34 percent to $ 1,920.50 an ounce.

Silver futures strong

Due to strong spot demand, traders increased the size of their deals, causing silver to rise by Rs 1,081 to Rs 61,600 per kg in the futures market on Friday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December rose by Rs 1,081, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 61,600 per kg. It traded for 16,770 lots. Market analysts said that the main reason for the rise in silver prices was fresh buying by traders due to the rise in domestic demand. In New York, silver was up 2.40 percent at $ 24.45 an ounce.