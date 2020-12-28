Gold has always been considered a safe investment in uncertain times. This is the reason why gold reached new heights in an uncertain period of the corona virus epidemic. Baharal, experts have predicted gold to reach Rs 63,000 per 10 grams in 2021 amid weakness in the US dollar and expectation of new stimulus measures.

In the year 2020, due to economic and social uncertainties due to Corona virus epidemic, gold emerged as a safe investment option. The price of this yellow metal reached Rs 56,191 per 10 grams on MCX in August and $ 2,075 per ounce in the international market. A sharp change in global monetary policies triggered a period of low interest rates and unprecedented liquidity in mid-2019, which boosted the price of gold and led to investor sentiment. Gyanashankar Thyagarajan, CEO, Kamtrendz Risk Management Services, reported earlier this year (gold price) at Rs 39,100 per 10 grams and USD 1,517 per ounce. The initial setback for the epidemic was short-lived, and gold came to Rs 38,400. But after this it gradually increased to Rs 56,191 per 10 grams. He said that despite the Corona virus vaccine and discussion of economic recovery, it is expected that due to fresh incentives, gold will continue to be fast.

Gold Price: Gold to become 60 thousand in 2021! Returned 28 percent during the Korena period