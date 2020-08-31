The Commitments of Traders Report by the US regulatory authority CFTC, published on Friday evening, was characterized by a wait-and-see attitude among the major futures speculators. By Jörg Bernhard

There was a slight increase in general interest in gold futures, where in the week ending August 25 the number of open contracts (open interest) rose from 544,000 to 549,300 futures (+1.0 percent). While large speculators (non-commercials) became more skeptical in the reporting period, optimism increased among small speculators (non-reportables). This was reflected in a slight decrease in the cumulative net long position (optimism prevails) large and small futures speculators, the fifth in a row. Within a week there was a decrease from 267,800 to 266,400 contracts (-0.5 percent).

Large futures speculators were noticed because they reduced their long exposure by 800 futures on a weekly basis and at the same time significantly increased their short exposure by 1,700 contracts. This led to a net long position that was down from 223,500 to 221,000 futures (-1.1 percent). On the other hand, there was increased optimism among the small speculators on a weekly basis, which was reflected in a net long position (+2.6 percent) that rose from 44,250 to 45,400. If you currently compare the asset class gold with an investment in US stocks, it is noticeable that, taking into account the financial mathematical key figure volatility, both are to be classified as similarly risky. According to the futures exchange operator CBOE, the gold volatility index and the VIX (vola of the S&P 500 shares) are at a similar level with a little more than 23 percent. That means: The diversification to 500 stocks does not bring any significant risk advantages in terms of investment risk. A relatively low fluctuation crisis protection – what more could you want?

Gold: Fed chief wants to allow higher inflation

Last week of trading, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a new inflation target. In the coming years, they are ready to allow the previous inflation target of two percent to be exceeded. The highest priority in the future is the following goal: maximum employment. This enables the US Federal Reserve to continue an expansionary monetary policy even if inflation exceeds two percent. Although the gold price is seen as a long-term protection against inflation, especially in the long term, it did not benefit from the change in course of the Fed central bankers in the short term – on the contrary. After Powell’s speech, the yellow precious metal temporarily tended to lower regions. However, investors shouldn’t let this make them nervous. Gold acts as a kind of fire insurance. Those who own it can sleep more peacefully and are still happy if the insured event does not occur.



From a technical chart point of view, the gold price is making a technical correction at the elevated level. Significant support has now formed above $ 1,900, which must now be defended. However, the timing indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) provided a clear sell signal in August. It slipped significantly below the 70 percent mark, which is considered an exit signal in chart theory. This represented the fourth RSI sell signal since the beginning of 2019. This was followed only once (March 2020) by a price decline of over ten percent. Conclusion: The hit rate can therefore be described as relatively modest. Viewed as a whole, the gold price can be said to be showing an extremely healthy upward trend despite the recent weak phase. Chart technical adversity threatens only in the event of a setback towards 1,700 dollars. On the one hand, because there is a robust support zone there and, on the other hand, because the long-term 200-day line can also be found here. Chartists always interpret their shortfall as a strong sell signal.