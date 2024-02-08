Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2024 – 22:09

A preliminary investigation by the Federal Police (PF) identified that the amount of gold found in Valdemar Costa Neto's house was from mining. The national president of PL was arrested in the act this Thursday, 8th, for illegal possession of a firearm. The politician is one of those investigated in Operation Tempus Veritatis and was caught by the PF with an illegal weapon during searches this morning. The defense of the PL national president states that there is no relevant fact and that the stone has low value.

In addition to the illegal weapon, the team also found a gold nugget, weighing 39.18 grams, with 95.26% purity, according to experts. Costa Neto could be arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and mineral usurpation. For prison, there is no finance. Now, forensic experts will try to identify the origin of the gold found with Valdemar and identify where it was extracted from.

Costa Neto's defense stated that possession of the stone does not constitute a crime, according to jurisprudence. Furthermore, in a note, he also pointed out that the weapon is registered, has permitted use, that it belongs to a close relative and that it was forgotten several years ago in his apartment. “In other words: How can someone be detained for carrying a stone that has been kept as a relic for years and which, according to the Federal Police’s own audit, is worth around 10 thousand reais?”, argues the defense.