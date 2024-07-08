Gold prices fell on Monday but remained near a more than one-month high hit in the previous session after weak U.S. data boosted the chances of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $2,386.58 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 22 on Friday. Gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,393.80 an ounce.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.2 percent to $31.15 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.3 percent to $1,024 per ounce, and palladium fell by 0.8 percent to $1,017.78 per ounce.