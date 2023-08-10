Gold increased 0.2 percent in spot transactions to $ 1918 an ounce by 0337 GMT, but it is hovering near its lowest level since the tenth of July, which it recorded yesterday, Wednesday, while US gold futures settled at $ 1950.80.

US CPI data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show a slight acceleration in inflation in July.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

As for other precious metals, silver did not witness a significant change in spot transactions and settled at $ 22.67 an ounce, and platinum increased 0.3 percent to $ 890.87, while palladium rose 0.3 percent to $ 1238.63.