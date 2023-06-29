Spot gold rose 0.25 percent to $1,912.19 an ounce by 0123 GMT. On Wednesday, the precious metal hit its lowest since mid-March, at $1902.69 an ounce.

And US gold futures fell 0.1 percent, to record $ 1920.50 an ounce.

The dollar index remained unchanged.

Powell said two more rate hikes were likely and he expected inflation not to fall back to the 2 percent target before 2025.

According to CME’s Videowatch service, investors are now 81 percent expecting a 25 basis point rate hike in July.

Raising interest rates leads to a decline in investment in gold, which does not yield a return.

Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $22.86 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.7 percent to $916.73, and palladium jumped 1 percent to $1,261.66, after falling to its lowest level in four and a half years in the last session.