Update prices

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,367.79 per ounce by 0229 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $2,374.10.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in Senate testimony that inflation has improved in recent months, adding that “more good data would strengthen” the case for more accommodative monetary policy. Powell will speak before the House of Representatives later Wednesday.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch service, traders now see a 73 percent chance of a rate cut in September. Demand for non-yielding gold increases as interest rates fall.

June consumer price index data, due out Thursday, is expected to show headline prices rose 0.1 percent on the month and core prices rose 0.2 percent. That would put the year-on-year rise at 3.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.3 percent to $30.89 per ounce, platinum was stable at $984.55, and palladium rose by 0.1 percent to $981.37.