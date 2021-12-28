UpdateAt least 38 miners have been killed in the collapse of a gold mine in central Sudan. This is reported by Reuters news agency.











It would be a state mine in the Sudanese city of Fuja, located in the state of West Kordofan. “31 bodies have already been recovered,” Khaled Dahweya, director of the Sudanese Raw Materials Company, said earlier this evening. “One person survived the drama.”

Not much later, the death toll was raised to 38. Local media now also report 17 injuries. It is unknown how many people are still missing.

Various media report that the drama already took place on Sunday, but was only noticed yesterday. Then the rescue started. The mine is said to have been out of use, but after security guards left the site, miners are said to have reentered.

The export of gold is of great importance to Sudan. The country, one of the poorest in the world, is the third largest gold producer in Africa, after South Africa and Ghana. The mining of gold is not always done according to the rules, but illegally and in an unsafe manner. Four miners were killed in the same mine in January.

