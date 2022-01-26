There is no one who knows the Villarreal CF that don’t know who Jose Manuel Llaneza is, one of the greats creators of the yellow miracle. The vice president has been key in the salvation of the entity, its growth and in the project of Fernando Roig. Almost thirty years that have made it very close to the city and his neighbors, being one of the best known characters. For this reason, for his work and for having carried the name of the club and the city around the world, City Hall in full has decided to grant the city’s Gold Medal.

A recognition that for the yellow vice president is “a pride and a great satisfaction, as Vila-real is my second home. I have spent half my life and many experiences in the city, which makes this recognition very special for me,” he tells AS.

Llaneza arrived at a Vila-real and a Villarreal CF very different from today, a growth that he assures “they have gone hand in hand, being a great support between both”. The yellow vice president admits that “I’m not going to be false on this. I won’t say that I don’t deserve it since if they have thought that I deserve this honor I am not going to contradict them. I think I deserve it and I feel very proud to be recognized by Vila-real”.

in sports, Llaneza is clear that they are “in the best moment in history”, culminated by “the European title”. From this season ensures that “we are still in the fight, It’s not easy since there are many teams that want the same thing, but we’re still there”.

Furthermore, it ensures that “The thing about Gdanks is the beginning, this is a solid project in which there are still many things to live”. A season with a tie with Juve in the Champions League, which ensures that “It’s complicated, but they shouldn’t be too calm.”

Regarding the future of the club, he is very clear that “the key is in the quarry, As long as we have players in the lower teams, the project is guaranteed”, pointing out that “the base is the people from home and quality people who reinforce the team”.

Questioned by the current squad, he points out that “for me this would be the most complete template, that of Román and Forlán was a great squad and with a lot of punch, but this one is more powerful”. And in the social aspect, it stands out that “The great work will be the remodeling of the Stadium, closing it and improving it It is the great project of the club right now”.