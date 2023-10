Gold prices hovered near the highest level in two and a half months on Thursday.

By 0318 GMT, gold settled in spot transactions at $1,947.45 per ounce, after recording on Tuesday its highest level since August 1. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,959.70.

As for other precious metals, silver settled in spot transactions at $22.86 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5 percent to $881.24, and palladium fell 0.3 percent to $1,125.35.