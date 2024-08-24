Akram Alfi (Cairo)

Gold continues its rise, testing the $2,500 per ounce level at the beginning of trading this week before falling to around $2,460, which some analysts attributed to global market fears of the rise of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the opinion poll, and her superiority over her Republican competitor, Donald Trump.

“Gold loves Democrats.” This is a phrase that political economists know by heart. Historically, gold achieves higher returns on average when elections go in favor of the Democratic candidate, compared to elections won by the Republican candidate, as the price of gold rises by an average of 20.9% under a Democratic president, compared to only 3.9% under a Republican. Perhaps the exception was Donald Trump’s first presidency.

This is because the Democratic Party tends to increase government spending, thus increasing the size of the debt, which weakens the dollar and strengthens gold as a hedge against inflation. Trump was a Republican exception because he cut taxes and increased government spending more than any previous Republican president.

“There is a close link between the US presidential elections and the rise in the global price of gold,” American political analyst Irina Tsukerman told Al-Ittihad. “This link can be explained by several factors, including political and economic uncertainty. During the presidential election period, there is uncertainty about future economic policies that may affect financial markets. This concern prompts investors to turn to gold as a safe haven, which increases demand for it and raises its price.”

She added that when it comes to the Fed’s policies, the elections affect expectations about the Fed’s interest rate policies. If investors expect the new administration to adopt policies that lead to higher inflation or lower interest rates, the price of gold may rise because gold is a hedge against inflation.

Zuckerman noted that elections affect the currency market and lead to fluctuations in the value of the US dollar. Since gold is priced in dollars, a weaker dollar can lead to higher gold prices. Election results affect trade policies and international relations, which can affect global markets in general and push investors towards gold. Therefore, while there is no hard and fast rule that says US elections always push up the price of gold, events surrounding elections often create an environment that increases the attractiveness of gold as a safe asset.

Kamala Harris’s rise in the presidential election has increased investors’ motivation to buy gold in the markets as an alternative to buying bonds and keeping the dollar, as the markets realize that Harris will seek to increase government spending, and with indications of interest rate cuts, the coming winds will be in favor of the yellow metal.

In 2016, Trump’s victory sent gold down to $1,128 an ounce before returning to $1,200 after he took office, but gold continued to rise due to the Covid crisis to reach $1,800. In contrast, gold rose to $1,950 an ounce after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, continuing to rise to $2,450 on May 20, 2024. This is mainly due to the war in Ukraine, in addition to the US Federal Reserve’s gold purchases during the Biden era.

Some have denied this relationship between the US elections and the price of gold. Ashley Ansari, a specialist in American affairs, downplayed the strong relationship between the presidential elections and the rise in gold prices, saying: “What we have to realize is that gold prices have risen significantly because there is a strong competitive market today, where countries like China, India, Russia, Poland and others want to buy gold. The reason for this is that gold is considered a sign of a strong economy, especially with the decline in the value of the dollar. So if you have hard currency in dollars, you should exchange about 25% of it for gold.”

For his part, American affairs specialist Mohammed Al Hindi said: “The impact of the US presidential elections on the price of gold can be divided into several specific economic factors, including tax expectations; presidential elections are often linked to expectations about new tax policies.”

“Elections lead to long-term changes in the value of the dollar based on the expected policies of the new administration,” he said. He noted that a higher government deficit or a reduced U.S. role in global trade could weaken the dollar in the long run, boosting the price of gold. In addition, elections affect not only the domestic economy but also foreign policies. He said decisions related to international alliances or military policies could increase geopolitical tensions, prompting investors to seek gold as a safe haven.