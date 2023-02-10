Gold prices fell during today’s trading, losing more than $7 in spot transactions.
And the prices of the yellow metal fell in spot transactions by 0.38%, or the equivalent of $ 7.02, to reach $ 1855.01 an ounce, according to global market data, by “09:36 am UAE time.”
Gold futures prices for April 2023 delivery fell by 0.7%, equivalent to $13.15, to $1865.3 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver fell by 1.32% to $21.85 an ounce, palladium fell 1.05% to $1598.78, and platinum fell 0.72% to $953.6.
