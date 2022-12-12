From its purchase in 1686 by stadtholder William III, Het Loo Palace was a royal summer residence, the last residents were (until 1975) Princess Margriet and her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven. After their departure, the palace was restored, both the gardens and the interior were restored as much as possible to their original, seventeenth-century state.

Somewhere in those years, probably in 1983, he must have been about six or seven years old, Sebastiaan van Soest ran through the empty corridors of Paleis Het Loo. His father, Henk van Soest, was meanwhile in one of the rooms repairing the gold leather wallpaper. Because that was his profession: restorer of gold leather, leather on which a thin layer of silver leaf is pasted, after which two layers of yellow varnish are applied to give the leather its soft, golden shine.

Almost ten years later, in 1992, Sebastiaan van Soest, his father, mother and sister were in Nagasaki (Japan). A theme park was then built there Nagasaki Holland Village, a kind of fake town including a full-size replica of Paleis Huis ten Bosch. For the first time he was allowed to help his father with the gilt leather, which was used to decorate an entire room in the palace. Well, help, a little: he was allowed to practice on the skins his father had rejected. He painted in those sheets: he made the remaining spaces around the gold-coloured relief dark blue. He had previously been allowed to do this in his father’s workshop, De Maatschap on Kazernestraat in The Hague.

Sebastiaan van Soest (45) stitched the rejected sheets together, they now hang in his own studio: his first work. Also in that studio: the molds his father used for that gold leather wallpaper, with their classic pattern of five putti representing the senses. “My father had those molds made from a pattern he had borrowed, and after using them he returned them. After my father died, I tracked down the man who made those molds – and bought them from him.”

There are not many gold leather restorers left. And gold leather makers are even fewer. “Gold leather workshop Van Soest is the only gold leather maker in the Netherlands,” says the site of the company that Sebastiaan van Soest started in 2013, four years after the death of his father. “Owner of the studio Sebastiaan van Soest is the second generation to keep the old craft of making gilded leather alive.” In the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, gilded leather wallpaper was wall covering in palaces, castles, patrician houses and government buildings, and gilt leather was also used for chairs and bags. Often that was something lofty gilded leather was called, leather with a strong relief of flowers, leaves and ornamental arches, sometimes also small animals or floating putti. A mold with such patterns was pressed deep into the silver and varnished leather with a percussion press.

You work with chocolate or marzipan. You don’t work with plastic, plastic doesn’t belong on a cake

That studio is no longer the original workshop, which his father had closed earlier. Sebastiaan van Soest works at home, in a small room immediately to the right of the front door. Which does not alter the fact that he also visits palaces and castles in the meantime. Such as Drakensteyn Castle, Princess Beatrix’s home since she left Huis ten Bosch in 2014. “There I restored chairs for a room where guests traditionally wait, they can sit there on gilded leather. Every museum would say: don’t sit on those chairs, but she still uses them.”

You did not immediately succeed your father.

Frank Rider’s photo

“I wanted to be a pastry chef. From the age of 12 I worked in a bakery across the street from our house, doing the fancy stuff, wedding cakes and stuff. So I started that training. I was also quite good, I participated in professional competitions a few times as the highest scorer. But at a certain point it became less fun, you had to run more and more production, stamp, stamp, stamp. And making square cakes that you had to airbrush and then put plastic stuff on. That bothered me: you work with chocolate or marzipan, you make something beautiful out of it. You don’t work with plastic, plastic doesn’t belong on a cake. And when I once taught chocolate as a substitute, I noticed: I also like teaching. So then I went to teacher training and teaching, first at a pastry school and then at a practical school. That is a school for boys and girls who have qualities other than learning from books.”

And then your father died.

“And it started to itch. Not immediately, it took time to process his passing. And I had a good time in education, I think that’s really great work. But after a while I thought: I don’t want the craft to be lost. My father was a pioneer with gilt leather, he had researched how it was made at the time, he taught himself that. And gilded leather had never stopped pulling. The smell of vegetable, non-chemically tanned calfskin is like coming home to me.”

We’re in the living room of his house. He has three sons, aged eighteen, fifteen and twelve, on the walls you can see them growing up in various holiday photos. There is a picture of his father on a wall unit. On another wall is a picture of the house where he grew up, his mother still lives there. Contrary to what you would expect, you hardly see any traces of gilded leather. A gold leather bag made by him in a display case, an upturned folding screen (“This side is quieter, the side with the gold leather is very busy, so at least no one can bump into it”), in a corner next to the door a pair of gold leather shoes . “I take that bag with me when I go to restore, so it is within reach. And I put on those shoes when I go to a fair, they immediately see who I am.”

He still teaches lessons at the practical school, albeit no longer cooking lessons but ICT and technology. He restores and makes gilded leather – from which he makes shoes, bags, folding screens and purses, but mainly works on commission – in the evenings, at weekends and during school holidays.

My clients in gilded leather and my students at school: they are different worlds

Why don’t you just work as a gold leather maker?

“If you put the world of my students next to that of my clients in gold leather, they are completely different, almost opposite. For the boys and girls I teach, it becomes a challenge to survive in society. I think I keep both feet on the ground because I now know both worlds. And I also just enjoy teaching. But gilded leather is my passion.”

There are also similarities between his two types of work. You need to have a lot of patience for both, for example. “Yes, making gilded leather is very slow, a sheet of gilded leather is a week’s full-time work. Stretch leather, glue silver leaf, apply layers of varnish, press relief: you always have to wait until each layer is dry. And then comes the painting, that is actually the most work. It’s a slow process.”

And there is the concentration. You can’t make mistakes.

“Yes, that is possible. Then you remove the paint. Or if it’s not disturbing, leave it alone. Then something is just missing in the relief, a twig or a leaf that you accidentally painted over. But that’s okay, that’s how it used to be. Then you sometimes see with a restoration: hey, the brush has slipped a bit there. It’s manual work.”

But there’s always the tension with perfectionism, right?

“Of course you want the best, you do your utmost for that. But that doesn’t stress me out: because I also teach and work with people, I can let go of things.”

Because he works more hours in education than he spends in his studio, he says he has not become rich from gilded leather. But the image is of course good, twice he was already asked to participate in a reality program Rich in stone, poor in the street, in which two families with opposite levels of wealth exchange homes, incomes and daily lives for a week. “I said: which of the two do you want me for? I’m not poor, but people often think I’m just as rich as my clients.” He didn’t participate.

Another time, an interview with him was headlined ‘The only real showpiece of the Netherlands’. “Horrible. But it was true, gilded leather makers used to have a nickname of patser. That is because if you knock silver into silver leaf, it produces a banging sound.” And he also understands: “Gold leather has traditionally been a product for rich people. Anyone who had a little money had a gold leather room fitted to them.”

Making mistakes is not a bad thing, that’s how it used to be. It’s manual work

Isn’t it strange that the word gold leather suggests gold, but is made of silver?

“You can also make it from gold, I once covered the inside of a box with gold leather for an assignment. It doesn’t even matter much for the price, because you only use a very thin layer of gold leaf. And silver is actually more difficult to work with: unlike gold, it can oxidize if you do the wrong bonding, for example. Anyway, it used to be important that you used silver, because then the raw material determined what something cost. Nowadays it is mainly the hourly wage. And gold leather sounds better than silver leather. Of course it also really has a golden shine.”

What kind of assignments do you do for private individuals?

Frank Rider’s photo

“For example, I make gold leather sheets with a family crest in it. A writing folder with your own logo. Or a special bag.”

Super luxury products.

“My buyers are mainly people who appreciate the craft, who know the story behind it and who like it. Gold leather is a product with a history, not some bling bling from some fashion brand.”

Like Versace?

“There is no old technique involved, no special history that goes back centuries. But of course gold leather is also bling bling in a way, like some of the shoes I make. The ones there in the corner are the quietest ones, I also have some that are more shiny. I think it’s too flashy for myself, but one of my sons and a friend of his wear it: they think it’s beautiful. Yes, my son wears expensive shoes. Well, not for him.”

Still, your customers want something that shines.

“First of all, they want something unique. You can buy a very expensive bag, but it is still mass-produced. I make one, at most two of the same.”

What’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever made?

“The folding screens. I made one with my father’s molds that I tracked down at the time. With such a large screen you can let the patterns continue, which you see appear when you fasten the panels together: putti in the air, all the way down to the sea, a lizard, a squirrel, a butterfly – that’s just magical. There is a limit to what you can use patterns for, with a very small bag you actually no longer see a pattern.”

The things you make can stay intact for hundreds of years. Is that what makes it worth doing this job?

“I sometimes worry that a lot of research is done into the best way to restore, but that little is invested in documenting what is there: replicating molds, recording color codes. Gold leather is a natural product that eventually decays, even though it can be four hundred or five hundred years old. And when it goes down, you need to know how to recreate it, replenish it, or whatever.

“But what I really want to leave behind is something else: I hope that my children and my students will have a good memory of me in the future. I’m attached to the gold leather folding screen I have in my bedroom because my father made it – that’s why it’s valuable to me. Something you give to a person, how all those children end up: that is valuable. If anyone ever wants to cut up the folding screens I’ve made, it would be a real shame. But so be it. It’s not about the matter, it’s about the people.”