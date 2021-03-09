New York (Reuters) jumped in gold prices More than two percent during trading, today, Tuesday, recovering from its lowest level in nine months, which it recorded in the previous session, with the decline in the yields of US Treasury bonds and the dollar.

Spot gold rose 2.1 percent to $ 1716.11 an ounce by 15.15 GMT, after it had plunged in Monday’s session to $ 1676.10 an ounce, its lowest level since the fifth of June.

And US gold futures rose 2.2 percent to 1715.40 dollars an ounce.

The yield on US Treasury bonds for ten years fell from its highest level in more than a year, which was recorded last week, while the dollar index fell.

Among other precious metals, silver jumped 3.4 percent to $ 25.95 an ounce, platinum rose 3.3 percent to $ 1173.35 an ounce, while palladium fell about 1 percent to $ 2,293.11 an ounce.