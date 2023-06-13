File image of the Mexican weightlifter Janeth Gómez during a competition. @iwfnet (RR SS)

Women have become accustomed to covering the sport of Mexico with glory. The weightlifter Janeth Gómez has entered that club of references by achieving something never seen before for her country: proclaiming herself world champion in weightlifting. She did it by hanging two gold medals and one silver at the weightlifting Grand Prix in Havana, where the best weightlifters have gathered.

Gómez, 26, shone in the 59 kilogram division. He lifted 125 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 233 overall to win two gold medals. The silver that he obtained was in the 98 kilograms. In this way, the athlete born in Jalisco adds key points for her classification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her great performances place her in sixth place in the world rankings. In addition, Daphne Guillén, another of the great realities of Mexican sports, took bronze in the 121 kilogram competition. They are also joined by Andrea de la Herrán, who obtained another bronze in the 49 kilograms. Mexico, which has had a good performance in this tournament, is still waiting for the performance of Aremi Fuentes, Olympic medalist in the last Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I didn’t expect it,” Janeth Gómez told the International Weightlifting Federation. “I just wanted to improve on my previous competitions and results. It went better than expected and I managed to get the gold. This is a very tough category where everyone is working very hard to get a place in the Games,” she added. Daphne Guillén, 21, and Gómez are competing for a place in Paris 2024, so one of the two will be left out. “The main objective is that Mexico can be represented in this category [59 kilos]It doesn’t matter which of us will be, we will always support whoever achieves it in Paris,” said Gómez.

Weightlifting is a special sport for Mexico. From Naucalpan, State of Mexico, a powerful woman emerged who dedicated herself to weightlifting, something that went unnoticed in the programming of the Olympic Games for her country. That was soon over when Soraya Jiménez, at Sydney 2000, silenced the world by lifting and holding 127.5 kilos. From calm to total euphoria. Jiménez became the first Mexican to win gold. That aroused the interest of the following generations. Her legacy was followed by Damaris Aguirre (bronze in Beijing 2008), Luz Acosta (bronze in London 2012) and Aremi Fuentes.

