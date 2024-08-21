Gold, Italy third in the world for reserves

In the second quarter of 2024, Italy is the third country in the world for gold reserves in tons held by central banks, after United States And GermanyThis is what emerges from the data of the World Gold Councilan organization created in 1987 by major mining companies to study the role of gold as a strategic asset and its supply chain.

How he writes the Agileading the ranking of gold held by national banks are the United Stateswhich own 8,133.46 tons. Following, the Germanywith 3,351.53 tons. Italy comes next: 2,451.84 tons are stored in our country’s safes.

In fourth place, another Western European state, the Francewith 2,436.97 tons. Just below, in fifth place, we find another country on the European continent, the Russiawith 2,335.85 tons. And only in sixth place we find, at least taking tons as a yardstick, the Asian giant, the Chinaat 2,264.32 tons.

It must be said, however, that the ranking changes if gold is considered as a currency reserve (Fx reserves). In this case, China is firmly in the lead, with 3,285,272 million dollars, followed at a considerable distance by Japanat 1,168,515.75 million dollars. The United States they own ‘only’ 232,299.14 million. Italy, much lower, holds 85,158.61 million dollars.