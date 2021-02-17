LONDON (Reuters) – She continued gold prices Today, Wednesday, losses are for the fifth session in a row, to drop to a low of nearly two weeks, as the demand for the precious metal is undermined by the high yields of US Treasury bonds and the rise of the dollar.

In spot transactions, gold fell 0.1 percent to 1,793.37 dollars an ounce by 06.54 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $ 1,788.40.

Record US Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels since late February 2020, while the dollar index rebounded after hitting a three-week low.

Investors are also looking for the minutes of the late January Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for release today.

Among other precious metals, platinum, which is used in catalytic converters in the automotive industry, fell 0.6 percent to $ 1254.37, to trade below the high it reached on Tuesday at $ 1336.5, which was the highest since September 2014.

Palladium fell 0.1% to $ 2,381.14, while silver rose 0.3% to $ 27.29.