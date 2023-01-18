Gold prices turned lower today, Wednesday, giving up the gains they made thanks to weak economic data in the United States, but they are still above the $1,900 level, amid signs from prominent members of the US Federal Reserve (Central Bank) that they intend to continue raising interest rates to curb inflation.
The dollar pared its losses and stabilized after falling to its lowest level in several months, which makes gold less attractive to holders of other currencies.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,904.84 an ounce by 1845 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,896.32 earlier.
US gold futures settled 0.2 percent lower at $1,907.
Spot silver fell 1.6 percent to $23.55 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,041.25, and palladium lost 2 percent to $1,708.59.
#Gold #turning #giving #gains
Leave a Reply