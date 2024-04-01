Gold prices continued to record unprecedented high levels on Monday, after the latest data showed a slowdown in the pace of inflation in the United States, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt its first interest rate cut in June.

By 1224 GMT, gold in instant transactions rose 0.6 percent to $2,244.89 per ounce, after reaching an unprecedented high level of $2,262.19 per ounce earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $2,265.60 an ounce.

Gold prices recorded unprecedented high levels when evaluated in other currencies, including the euro, yuan, yen, Indian rupee, and pound sterling.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.4 percent to $25.06 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.8 percent to $900.74 an ounce. Palladium fell 1 percent to $1,004.69.