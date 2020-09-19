In comparison to August, the prices of gold and silver have so far seen in September. Despite this, gold in the bullion market is cheaper by Rs 4634 per 10 grams from its all-time high of 7 August. On the other hand, silver is also weak at Rs 10103 per kg. As far as the last week i.e. 14 to 18 September, the spot price of gold has gone up from Rs 51394 to Rs 51620 per 10 grams. In these five trading days, gold became expensive by Rs 226 amid fluctuations. Talking about silver, it has risen by Rs 682 to Rs 65905 per kg from Rs 65223. Despite all this, experts believe that gold can be 60 thousand by Diwali.

Gold-silver move was like this in the third week of September

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 18 September 2020 51620 65905 17 September 2020 51511 65218 16 September 2020 51797 65883 15 September 2020 51893 66758 14 September 2020 51394 65223

Source: IBJA

State of second week of september

The second week of September also saw a rise in the prices of gold and silver. Between September 7 and 11, the price of gold rose from Rs 51065 to Rs 51304 per 10 grams. During this time it jumped by Rs 423. On the other hand, silver rose from Rs 65017 to Rs 65424. During this period, silver strengthened by Rs 407 per kg.

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 11 September 2020 51441 65424 10 September 2020 51476 66091 09 September 2020 51051 64547 08 September 2020 51075 64825 07 September 2020 51018 65017

Source: IBJA

State of first week of september

While gold was cheaper by Rs 469 per 10 grams in the first week of September, there was a tremendous decline in silver. Between September 1 and 4, silver had come down to Rs. 68402 at Rs. 64437 per kg. During this time a strong price of Rs 3965 was hurt in the spot price of silver.

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 04 September 2020 51106 64437 03 September 2020 50927 64393 02 September 2020 51184 65921 01 September 2020 51575 68402

Source: IBJA

What will happen next

Ajay Kedia of Kedia Capital says that the fall in gold prices this month is due to the strength of the rupee in the last two months. The rupee is currently in the range of 73-74 rupees per dollar. 76-77 per dollar reached a few months ago. This has also reduced the price of gold. If the dollar rises, then in the long term, gold prices will rise more rapidly. That is, gold can reach 60 to 70 thousand rupees per ten grams by next year.