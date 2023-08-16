Gold settled in spot transactions at $1903.50 an ounce by 0546 GMT, and US gold futures also settled at $1935.60 an ounce.

Gold fell yesterday, Tuesday, to 1895.50, the lowest level since the end of June, with US Treasury yields for ten years reaching the highest level in about ten months, which made it more attractive than the yellow metal, which does not yield a return.

Investors are awaiting the minutes of the US Central Bank meeting for the month of July to explore the path of the next strategy related to interest rates.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $22.61 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.1 percent to $887.29, while palladium increased 0.2 percent to $1,237.45.