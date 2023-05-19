And gold in instant transactions increased 0.3 percent to $ 1964.09 an ounce by 1110 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since the beginning of April yesterday, Thursday.

Gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,967.80.

The dollar index fell 0.3 percent during the day, making gold within reach of holders of other currencies, but the index is heading for gains for the second week in a row.

Gold is heading for its worst week since early February and is down about 2.3 percent so far this week.

A White House official said Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they were making “steady progress” in talks with Republicans aimed at averting a debt default crisis for the United States.

Gold rose to $2,072.19 earlier this month, a few cents off its all-time high of $2,072.49, but has since fallen about five percent after data showed a contraction in the labor market and continued high inflation.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said that gold prices may fall further to a range between 1938 and 1947 dollars an ounce.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $23.60 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.6 percent to $1,065.34. Palladium rose four percent to $1,511.40.