And by 00:55 GMT, gold in spot transactions rose 0.2 percent to $ 1866.02 an ounce.

US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,865.10 an ounce. The dollar has fallen, making gold more attractive to overseas buyers.

It is expected that the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) will begin its meeting to discuss the interest rate later today, and will announce its decision on Wednesday.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $22.72 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $941.90 an ounce. And palladium rose 1.2 percent to $ 2243.06 an ounce.