Gold prices fell today, Wednesday, from the highest level in three months, which it recorded in the previous session, as it appeared that US President Joe Biden’s comments calmed investor concerns about an explosion in Poland.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,772.95 an ounce by 0714 GMT, after hitting its highest level since August 15 on Tuesday.
US gold futures settled at $1,776.
As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $21.58 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,009.62, and palladium fell 0.8 percent, to $2,081.50.
