Spot gold prices rose by about 3.6 percent in the Friday session, achieving weekly gains of 6.5 percent at $1989 an ounce..

The collapse of Silicon Valley in the United States highlighted the banks’ vulnerability to a sharp increase in interest rates, while the fall in Swiss Credit Suisse shares exacerbated the market turmoil..

Lukman Otunga, senior research analyst at FXTM, told Reuters: “Gold’s luster usually appears in times of chaos, as investors take a conservative approach.“.