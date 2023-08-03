Gold prices settled near their lowest levels in three weeks today, Thursday, after a larger-than-expected increase in US private sector jobs in July raised bets on further monetary tightening in the United States and pushed the dollar and bond yields higher.

There was little change in spot gold at $1935.20 an ounce by 0100 GMT, remaining near its lowest level since July 12, recorded in the last session.

US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,970.90.

The dollar index rose to its highest level in four weeks, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields recorded their highest levels since November on Wednesday, after US private sector job growth data showed 324,000 jobs last month, exceeding Reuters expectations, with an increase of only 189,000 jobs.

Silver in the spot market fell 0.1 percent to $23.72 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.4 percent to $917.74. The two metals recorded their lowest levels in about three weeks.

Palladium fell 0.5 percent to $1,237.19 an ounce.