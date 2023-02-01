The council’s decision is scheduled by 19:00 GMT, followed by a press conference by its chair Jerome Powell at 19:30 GMT.

It is widely expected that the US Federal Reserve will reduce the pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points compared to 50 basis points in December.

price movements

The spot gold price fell 0.1 percent to $1925.09 an ounce by 02:37 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,940.50.

Matt Simpson, chief market analyst at City Index, said that gold will remain above $1,900 before the board meeting, and the board’s message must be heard to see the potential direction of the metal later.

Low interest rates tend to be beneficial for gold, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metal.

As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $23.61 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 percent to $1008.62, and palladium fell 0.1 percent to $1647.17.