December 22, 2022 09:29

Gold rose today, Thursday, supported by the weakness of the dollar amid weak trading due to the holiday season, but prices moved in a narrow range as market participants await economic data in search of more guidance. Gold in instant transactions rose 0.2 percent to $ 1818.40 an ounce by 0225 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,827.70. The US currency index fell 0.2 percent, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. US third quarter GDP and weekly jobless claims figures are due at 1330 GMT. Traders will also look at the PCE data due on Friday, looking for signs of inflation. Gold has gained about $200 since the metal fell to its lowest level in more than two years in late September, as expectations of a slowdown in rate hikes made the dollar less attractive. As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.2 percent to $ 24.00, and platinum increased by 0.9 percent to $ 1007.13, while palladium settled at $ 1,692.38.

Source: agencies