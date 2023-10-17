Price movements

Spot gold prices fell by 0.1 percent to $1,916.88 per ounce by 07:03 GMT.

US gold futures prices also fell by 0.2 percent to $1,930.00.

US Treasury bond yields rose to their highest level in more than a week, and the dollar rose, which increases the cost of non-yielding bullion for holders of other currencies, ahead of the release of data on retail sales and industrial production in the United States later today.

Markets are speculating that Powell’s planned speech on Thursday could provide more clarity on the US central bank’s stance on interest rates, following more dovish gestures from senior monetary policy officials in the past few weeks.

Higher interest rates would also increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Tensions in the Middle East, which pushed safe-haven gold prices to the highest level in more than three weeks on Friday, also exacerbated market uncertainty.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.3 percent to $22.53 per ounce, platinum by 0.2 percent to $889.06, and palladium by 0.4 percent to $1,138.92.