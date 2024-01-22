Gold prices fell today, Monday, as traders' expectations of an imminent interest rate cut faded, and the safe haven lost its appeal as risk appetite improved ahead of major US economic data and important central bank meetings this week.

Spot gold prices fell 0.4 percent to $2,022.28 per ounce by 0639 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.3 percent to $2,023.80.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in March faded, apparently putting a ceiling on gold prices.

Gold fell about 1 percent last week, its largest weekly decline in six weeks.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 1.9 percent to $22.18 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 percent to $896.27, and palladium fell 0.8 percent to $938.70.